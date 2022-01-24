KeyCorp Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,989.00.

CMG opened at $1,378.40 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,662.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,769.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

