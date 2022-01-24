The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Margin

