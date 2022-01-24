Morgan Stanley Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE KKR opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

