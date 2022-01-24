Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.