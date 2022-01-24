Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Seer worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Seer by 139.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seer by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,091 in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEER opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.26 million and a PE ratio of -11.31. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

