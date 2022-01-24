Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Yext worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE YEXT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

