Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 199.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 50.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,208 shares of company stock worth $1,034,932. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

