Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

