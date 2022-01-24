Swiss National Bank Buys 4,700 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 389,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKD opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $963.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

