Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

