Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,860 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN opened at $113.35 on Monday. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

