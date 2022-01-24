Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 948,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Steelcase worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter worth $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 840.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.09 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 527.32%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.