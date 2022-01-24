Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.11.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $80.92.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.