Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
MRCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.11.
Shares of MRCY opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $80.92.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
