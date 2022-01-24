Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

