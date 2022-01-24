Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 18,319 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

SUPN stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

