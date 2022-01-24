MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

