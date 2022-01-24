New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of CTO Realty Growth worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.45 per share, with a total value of $49,821.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $202,748. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $357.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 175.01% and a return on equity of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

