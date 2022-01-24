9,105 Shares in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCBG shares. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCBG stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

