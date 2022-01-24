Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have commented on EVKIF. UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

