Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $76.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

