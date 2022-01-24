B. Riley Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AA. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

