Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO Sells $163,984.60 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

