Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Sells $70,200.00 in Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

