Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Sells $70,200.00 in Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
