United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 363,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

