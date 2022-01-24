Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,281 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG opened at $39.19 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

