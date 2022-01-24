Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period.

DFP stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

