CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $136.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.46. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

