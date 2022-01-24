Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,709,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

ORMP opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $341.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.