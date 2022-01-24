Robert W. Baird Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $280.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of CSL opened at $227.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average of $219.06. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

