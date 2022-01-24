Mizuho Boosts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $219.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE opened at $196.58 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,166,000 after purchasing an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

