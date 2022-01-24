KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $91.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $2,706,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 865,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

