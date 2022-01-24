Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $213.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.