Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $213.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.61.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
