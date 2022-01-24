NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head-To-Head Comparison

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NVE and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 13.70 $11.69 million $2.95 20.53 Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 20.62 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -136.88

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. NVE pays out 135.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marvell Technology pays out -45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and Marvell Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93

Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $99.84, indicating a potential upside of 37.62%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.18% 20.29% 19.77% Marvell Technology -10.48% 5.19% 3.72%

Summary

NVE beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

