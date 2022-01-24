ING Group Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PHG. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $33.12 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 239.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

