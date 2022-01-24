Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.