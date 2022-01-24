Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of -0.25. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.