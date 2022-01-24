Roth Capital Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $882.12 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $868.75 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,442.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

