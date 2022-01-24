Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

