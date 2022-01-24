PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $825.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

