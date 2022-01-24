PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

