PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 159.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 116.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

