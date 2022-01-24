PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.