PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in adidas were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

ADDYY stock opened at $141.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $137.64 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

