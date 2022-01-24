Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,692 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Oxford Industries worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

