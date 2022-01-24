Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.35 Million Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of nLIGHT worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.50 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.