The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Aaron’s worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 231.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.32 on Monday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $671.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

