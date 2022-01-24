Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

