Deutsche Bank AG Sells 75 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Graham by 81.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Graham by 46.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $595.17 per share, for a total transaction of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $594.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.21.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

