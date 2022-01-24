Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,251 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,624,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS opened at $109.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.