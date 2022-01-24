Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

SJT stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

